Swap the speedos for the suit on Cup day

Judith King and Jane Lawrence will be swapping their club shirts for their race finery at the Yamba Surf Club Melbourne Cup Luncheon. Adam Hourigan

IT'S TIME to swap the speedo's for a suit, and the club shirt for some couture.

The Yamba Surf Club is holding a special Melbourne Cup Luncheon, and while the sandy beach outside might be swapped for the greens of Flemington, organisers Judith King and Jane Lawrence said there couldn't be a better view to enjoy the race that stops the nation.

They even have a replica Melbourne Cup you can be photographed with in your finery.

The day is a fundraiser for the Yamba Surf Club, and organisers say there's plenty on offer in the beachside event.

"We'll have a glass of champagne on arrival, as well as a two course meal,” Ms King said.

"And we're looking for people to get dressed up for the occasion in Melbourne Cup attire.”

Matching the fashion will be a parade from The Corner Store as well as guest speaker Guy Williams who will talk on the history of the cup.

With a bar available, the event will have prizes for best dressed, as well as the usual Melbourne Cup sweeps and frivolity, and entertainment from Skye McKenny.

As always, the event will be held on the first Tuesday in November, this year on the 5th.

Tickets are $50pp, and must be purchased by October 28.

Call 0498127807 or 66462463.