An intoxicated woman was fined after a display of abusive behaviour at the weekend.
Crime

Swearing, drunk woman fined after behaviour at restaurant

Aisling Brennan
by
15th Apr 2019 2:00 PM
A QUEENSLAND woman has been fined for displaying abusive behaviour towards staff at a Lismore restaurant.

Richmond Police District Senior Constable David Henderson said police will allege that at 7pm on Friday, April 12 a 55-year-old intoxicated Queensland woman started abusing staff and patrons of a restaurant on Molesworth St, Lismore.

"When police arrived she started swearing at them," he said.

"She was placed under arrest (and) was taken to her motel room and issued a $500 infringement notice for Offensive Language.

"A few hours later police were called to the motel where the woman was screaming, swearing and distressing customers.

"She was told by police to stop but refused to do so.

"Police then detained the woman as an intoxicated person until 9am and issued her another ticket - this time for $1,100."

