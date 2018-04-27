SWEET AND SAFE: Stickers help stamp out bullying

Corin Foster and Joanne Sanders of The Sweet Side of South cafe with one of their "safe-haven" anti-bullying business stickers.

WHETHER it's people yelling at each other on national television, or just people enduring abuse in the street, for Joanne Sanders and Corin Foster, it's time to draw a line in the sand.

The pair who operate South Grafton's The Sweet Side of South shop are launching a campaign to create a safe haven within businesses for those feel bullied.

"We started talking about it. I copped a lot of bullying at school, and we have friends who children have had to change schools because of bullying,” Corin said.

"And we said we need to stop this. It's just not right.”

They are distributing stickers to display in business windows, starting with their own, to tell people that if they feel threatened or harassed, that the business is place they can escape it.

"We've all got to stand up, we can't just let it keep happening,” Joanne said.

"Whether you're five or fifty, and it's the adults as well, we've seen it in the street, come in, have a chat, let us call someone for you.

"We are offering a place where you're not judged. If you don't feel safe, we'll make sure you're okay.”

The pair are hoping to spread the idea throughout the Clarence, and their program touched the owner of Waterloo Labels, who printed the stickers for them, he also donated the first 300 to the cause.

"We've been quite amazed since we put it up the response we've had,” Joanne said.

"We've had enquiries from Sydney to Maroochydore, and while we'll kick it off here hopefully something like this will spread all over Australia.”

"This is the line in the sand,” Corin said. "Someone has to do something.

"It's a small start, but it's a start.”

For more information on the program, contact the shop through their Facebook page. All of the stickers will be recorded as to which businesses they are distributed to.