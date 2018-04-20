Sweet Chilli Tenders not so sweet

IT'S a quick and easy meal option but check your freezer, you may have bought more than you bargained for.

Ingham's Enterprises' Chicken Breast Tenders Sweet Chilli 400g in the distinctive red and white box with the "best before" dates 28/02/2019 and 01/03/2019 is being recalled.

The ready to cook frozen formed chicken breast may contain pieces of hard plastic.

Food products containing hard plastic may cause injury if eaten so consumers are being advised not to eat this product and to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The product was sold nationally from March 3, 2018 at Woolworths, Coles, IGA and Spar Supermarkets and the recall is only for product with the best before dates 28/02/2019 and 01/03/2019.

Ingham's apologises to their customers for any inconvenience caused by the recall and if further information is required about the recall they are invited to contact 1800 785 940