Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
SNACK SORTED: Bundaberg Brewed Drinks is teaming up with a well-known brand to deliver an exciting new flavour combo.
SNACK SORTED: Bundaberg Brewed Drinks is teaming up with a well-known brand to deliver an exciting new flavour combo.
News

Sweet combo: Bundy business releasing new snack

Rhylea Millar
19th Aug 2020 12:17 PM | Updated: 12:17 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A BUNDABERG business has teamed up with a well-known brand to deliver the ultimate snack.

Ginger beer and chocolate lovers will have plenty of reason to rejoice with Bundaberg Brewed Drinks and Whittaker's teaming up to combine the two favourites.

 

CHOC-A-BLOCK: Bundaberg is known as the home for some of the best flavours and it's about to only get better with a new product on the way.
CHOC-A-BLOCK: Bundaberg is known as the home for some of the best flavours and it's about to only get better with a new product on the way.

 

The two popular brands will release a Ginger Caramel chocolate in the traditional 250g sized block.

Whittaker's Brewed Ginger Caramel Chocolate will be available in Coles supermarkets across the country from August 31 and New Zealand from August 24.

bundaberg bundaberg ginger beer lifestyle queensland whittakers chocolate
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MIDNIGHT MEAL: Grafton venue keeps country smiling

        Premium Content MIDNIGHT MEAL: Grafton venue keeps country smiling

        Food & Entertainment Transit centre still brings its regulars in off the highway for a hearty home-style meal.

        ALCOHOL FREE: No more bevvies at the park

        Premium Content ALCOHOL FREE: No more bevvies at the park

        Council News Repeated clean ups lead council down prohibition path

        Bombshell texts that exposed jockey’s betting scandal

        Premium Content Bombshell texts that exposed jockey’s betting scandal

        Horses Bombshell text messages cop jockey Adam Hyeronimus three year ban for betting...

        ‘You are all going to watch me die today’

        Premium Content ‘You are all going to watch me die today’

        Crime South Grafton man jailed for repeatedly breaching conditions of an apprehended...