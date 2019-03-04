Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SWEET SENSATION: Sunshine Sugar is the retail name used for the NSW sugar industry, which includes 500 cane growers, and more than 1000 direct and indirect employees.
SWEET SENSATION: Sunshine Sugar is the retail name used for the NSW sugar industry, which includes 500 cane growers, and more than 1000 direct and indirect employees. Contributed
Business

Sweet jobs need protection from Indian subsidies

Javier Encalada
by
4th Mar 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NORTHERN NSW sugar producers have welcomed news that Brazil has joined Australia to lodge a formal complaint against India with the World Trade Organisation (WTO) about subsidies to their sugar products, a move that could protect local jobs.

Brazil and Australia launched a formal dispute with the WTO this week, claiming subsidies paid to farmers in India have led to a 'sugar glut' and depressed global prices.

The Australian Sugar Milling Council estimated the cost of the Indian subsidies to the Australian industry is more than $460 million.

Sunshine Sugar is the retail name used for the NSW sugar industry, which includes 500 cane growers and more than 1000 direct and indirect employees.

Sunshine Sugar Chief Executive Officer Chris Connors said the company produces approximately two million tons of sugar in the Clarence, Richmond and Tweed valleys.

These operations contribute over 200 million dollars per annum to the northern rivers economy.

Mr Connors said the Indian sugar subsidies impact on the world sugar price.

"Effectively, the subsidy system drops more subsidised sugar on to the world market and lowers the price," he said.

"Even though the majority of our sugar is sold through our refinery on to the domestic market, prices are set against the world price (set by) the ICE 11 (the world benchmark contract for raw sugar trading), hence it impacts on the price Sunshine Sugar and its growers receive."

Mr Connors said Northern Rivers consumers can support local growers by preferring their products.

"Continue to buy local product and support Australian owned," he said.

"The general public is probably not aware that the CSR brands are owned by Singaporian giant Wilmar and Bundaberg Sugar is Belgian owned.

"Sunshine Sugar is now the only sugar refinery 100% Australian owned.

"We are also the only Australian operation that is fully Bonsucro certified."

Bonsucro is an international not for-profit organisation established in 2008 to promote sustainable sugar cane.

The Australian Government first lodged a counter-notification with the WTO, in relation to India's sugar practices, last November.

business chris connors sunshine sugar
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    WANTED: Police make public appeal over outstanding warrants

    WANTED: Police make public appeal over outstanding warrants

    Crime COFFS/Clarence Police District have made a public appeal for information to help locate a number of people wanted over outstanding warrants

    Why council hasn't been forced into administration

    premium_icon Why council hasn't been forced into administration

    Council News Office of Local Government said it is being "monitored carefully.”

    Driver charged after fatal crash at Newton Boyd

    premium_icon Driver charged after fatal crash at Newton Boyd

    Crime Charges laid into fatal crash after five-month investigation.

    Local boxer's close call in Melbourne's deadly shootout

    premium_icon Local boxer's close call in Melbourne's deadly shootout

    News GUNSHOTS ring out across venue minutes after Grafton boxer's fight.