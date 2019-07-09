Sweet move to bottle water for Sunshine Sugar

AquaBotanical water, made by using ground-breaking technology that captures condensed water vapour produced during milling process.

SUNSHINE Sugar is branching out to tap into the bottled water market with a new line of products announced last week.

Using Australian award-winning technology, Sunshine Sugar will soon be producing botanical drinking water captured from condensed water vapour from the sugar milling process.

Sunshine Sugar chief executive Chris Connors said the company had entered into an agreement with AquaBotanical to install its equipment and technology to capture potable water.

"The sugar cane plant is made up of well over 60 per cent moisture, which means harnessing that water has significant benefits for the environment and community, and fits seamlessly in to the AquaBotanical process,” Mr Connors said.

"This project is another part of our diversification program, which is targeting the sustainability of our industry and growers. It follows on the heels of our low GI sugar, which is developing strongly.

"This partnership delivers returns on not just financial, but also environmental and social benefits to our industry and our communities of the Northern Rivers.”

AquaBotantical executive chairman Terry Paule said the company's proven track record in producing drinking water from fruit and vegetables along with growing concern over the impacts of tapping into groundwater reserves were drivers for the partnership.

"With water being Earth's most precious resource and sugar cane being a renewable source of water as well as food, fibre and fuel, it made good sense for us to explore the potential of this opportunity,” he said.

The bottled water market in Australia is growing. It already generates more than $700 million annually, driven largely by consumer preference for convenience and health consciousness.

Mr Connors said an added benefit of working with a world-class organisation in AquaBotanical was the bottling of its products in glass that was fully recyclable.