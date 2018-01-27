Menu
Sweet, our Sam is off to uni

GOODBYE SAM: Grant Kaczorowski, Harwood Mill Operations Manager, Sunshine Sugar and Samuel Brandon.
GOODBYE SAM: Grant Kaczorowski, Harwood Mill Operations Manager, Sunshine Sugar and Samuel Brandon.

SAMUEL Brandon of Maclean will be leaving the Clarence Valley soon to undertake studies at Monash University in Melbourne.

Sam has been offered a place in the Bachelor of Advanced Science - Global Challenges (Honours) course at the prestigous university.

More than just a science degree, this exclusive stream of study specifically looks at science in the context of how it can be of relevance and benefit to businesses and communities.

As the recipient of the Maclean High School inaugural Professor Warwick Anderson STEM Award, Sam recently received a $1000 cash prize from sponsor Sunshine Sugar. In a meeting with Sunshine Sugars' Harwood Mill Operations Manager, Mr Grant Kaczorowski this week, Sam said the cash prise was a real boost.

 

Over the years, Sam's been involved in the National Youth Science Forum, participation in Rotaract, work on a local Council malicious damage awareness program and played squash, performed in the school musical and helped with the Chess Club at Gulmarrad Public School.

