Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sweet potato plants are vigorous vines that will grow over the ground, with the edible tubers developing below ground.
Sweet potato plants are vigorous vines that will grow over the ground, with the edible tubers developing below ground. piyaset
Gardening

Sweet! Potato that counts in five-a-day vegie goal

by ANGIE THOMAS, IN MY GARDEN
11th Nov 2018 2:00 PM

Potatoes unfortunately don't count towards your five-a-day vegie goal, but thankfully delicious sweet potatoes do. They're rich in vitamins and minerals, have a low GI and are high in carotenoids, which are great antioxidants.

The most common variety of sweet potato is the orange skinned and flesh Beauregard, but there are also varieties available with red skin and white flesh (Northern Star) and white skin and purple flesh (often called Hawaiian Sunshine).

If you have a warm sunny spot and a frost-free window of five months, you can grow your own sweet potatoes at home.

Sweet potato plants are vigorous vines that will grow over the ground, with the edible tubers developing below ground. Sweet potatoes can be started from tubers, potted plants (available in garden centres) and also "slips”, which are shoots taken from a sprouting sweet potato tuber.

Prepare and enrich soil before planting sweet potatoes by digging in Dynamic Lifter. Apply again around the root zone every six weeks to encourage healthy leaf growth and development of tubers.

angie thomas in my garden sweet potato
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    The marine biologist who can't dive

    premium_icon The marine biologist who can't dive

    Environment Biologists keeps her head above water researching turtles

    'We aren't going away': Iluka's dynamic duo

    premium_icon 'We aren't going away': Iluka's dynamic duo

    Health Duo have faith in deputy premier's word

    Woman dead another two seriously injured in van rollover

    premium_icon Woman dead another two seriously injured in van rollover

    News One dead and two seriously injured in van rollover.

    Local Partners