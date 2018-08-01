Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HELPING HAND: Corin Foster from Sweet Side of South Cafe with another box of donated goods for the Warm Touch drought appeal.
HELPING HAND: Corin Foster from Sweet Side of South Cafe with another box of donated goods for the Warm Touch drought appeal. Adam Hourigan
News

Sweet response to farmer appeal

1st Aug 2018 11:30 AM

CORIN Foster has seen first-hand the effect drought can have on people when she watched her cattle-farming grandfather's response to a previous drought.

"It was heartbreaking. To see a really tough man cry for his cattle was just heartbreaking.”

Her business, Sweet Side of South Cafe, is one of the drop-off points for the Warm Touch 2460 group's "Doing it for our farmers donation drive” and she said the response from the community had been excellent.

"I think because we're rural everyone understands that if they haven't got a farm they know someone who has,” she said.

For the past three weeks, they have been able to hand over stacks of boxes of goods to go toward the donation drive, with the shop donating crates of bottled water.

"We're looking for anything non-perishable, or any household items.

"Everything will help,” she said.

cattle drought drought relief sweet side of the south
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    'BRING IT ON' Maclean's super-market responds to IGA build

    premium_icon 'BRING IT ON' Maclean's super-market responds to IGA build

    Business In an exclusive talk with The Daily Examiner owner Bob Little said that he was ready for the additional supermarket in Maclean

    Clarence Valley donates to help farmers in dry

    Clarence Valley donates to help farmers in dry

    News Warm touch 2460 helps to ease the drought

    • 1st Aug 2018 11:00 AM
    New work change to affect millions of Aussies

    New work change to affect millions of Aussies

    News The change begins from today - August 1. This is how it will work.

    'Joey' chokes back tears during shock school visit

    'Joey' chokes back tears during shock school visit

    Rugby League Rugby league Immortal opens up about growing up with bipolar

    Local Partners