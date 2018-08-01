Sweet response to farmer appeal

HELPING HAND: Corin Foster from Sweet Side of South Cafe with another box of donated goods for the Warm Touch drought appeal.

CORIN Foster has seen first-hand the effect drought can have on people when she watched her cattle-farming grandfather's response to a previous drought.

"It was heartbreaking. To see a really tough man cry for his cattle was just heartbreaking.”

Her business, Sweet Side of South Cafe, is one of the drop-off points for the Warm Touch 2460 group's "Doing it for our farmers donation drive” and she said the response from the community had been excellent.

"I think because we're rural everyone understands that if they haven't got a farm they know someone who has,” she said.

For the past three weeks, they have been able to hand over stacks of boxes of goods to go toward the donation drive, with the shop donating crates of bottled water.

"We're looking for anything non-perishable, or any household items.

"Everything will help,” she said.