SWEET REVENGE: Buccs edge out Cossacks at The Sandpit

Jordan Walker on the run for Yamba Buccaneers against Iluka Cossacks. Graham Mackie

RUGBY UNION: While they might have been fooled once earlier this season, there was no shame on the Yamba Buccaneers as they exacted revenge against cross-river rivals Iluka Cossacks.

Despite a slow start on 'The Sandpit' at Ken Leeson Oval, it was a dominant first-half performance that helped seal a 34-14 victory for the visiting Yamba outfit.

It also helped the Buccaneers consolidate their spot at second on the Far North Coast Rugby President's Cup ladder, putting them two games clear of Tenterfield Bumblebees.

For club president Adrian Miller it was a chance to get one back on their old rivals.

"Revenge really does taste sweet,” he said. "We definitely owed them one after they towelled us up this year, but it was also good to just keep our winning streak going.”

The Buccaneers have now put together a faultless month of football, with the Cossacks the third victim to fall at the hands of the Yamba side in consecutive matches.

But it did not look like it would be the case in the opening exchanges.

"As usual we were pretty pathetic early on and they took full advantage,” Miller said.

"They came out of the blocks firing and scored the first points to sit us on our arses. It wasn't until then that we actually switched on.

"But it was smooth sailing, we managed to go on and put three tries on them to give us that buffer at half time.”

Lethal winger Callan Obst continued his try-scoring run with another double.

The Buccs host Murwillumbah next weekend while the Cossacks are at home to the top-of-the-table Evans River.