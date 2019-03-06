Sweet Side of South voted Valley's favourite cafe

WHEN Corin Foster and Joanne Sanders were given the opportunity to open their own café in South Grafton, they jumped in, "boots and all.”

"We got offered the shop on the Wednesday and took the keys by Friday,” Ms Sanders said.

"We made the decision like that, then realised, what did we just do?”

However, it soon became apparent that they had the backing of the local community to make their venture a success.

"All of the shops in the area have been an awesome support for us. There are some days that are really hard, but we have such loyal customers that it makes everything worthwhile,” Ms Sanders said.

When they were forced to close on a few occasions due to ovens blowing up or overcoming a family crisis, customers were behind them the whole way.

"They were coming in offering to work for free!” Ms Sanders said.

At one stage, she found one of her regulars at the sink washing up.

"I turned around and said, 'what are you doing!?' and she said she was doing the dishes because you're busy and you look stressed,” she said.

This loyalty was proven yet again when, last week, The Daily Examiner asked readers to nominate their favourite café in the Clarence Valley.

RELATED STORY: 10 Clarence cafes not to miss

Sweet Side of the South won by a significant number of votes.

"We were just so shocked because we're just a little shop compared to everyone else,” Ms Sanders said.

While they may call themselves a small business, the scale of commitment to their community takes a big heart.

If they're not running anti-bullying campaigns, helping to fundraise for Alzheimer's Disease, taking collections for the farmers out west or providing free bottles of water during this year's heatwave, they're offering the homeless free meals at the end of the day.

"I guess we're not just a coffee shop,” Ms Sanders laughed.

On the food front, the pair say the secret lies in maintaining freshness. "Most of our customers say they love the coffee but come here for the homemade food,” Ms Sanders said.

"They love that it's not frozen because we make it all fresh; they don't even mind waiting a few minutes while we make them a sandwich because we refuse to pre-cut the tomatoes or cucumber. We cut it when they want it.”

ONLINE POLL

Valley's favourite cafe

1. Sweet Side of South

2. Cafe Alchemy

3. Botero Roastery & Cafe

4. Vines at 139

5 Gym Beans Espresso Bar

6. Flame Trees

7. ESP Espresso

8. On The Bite

9. Kyle's Coffee

10. Smiles Cafe