Sweet snacks and sounds bring them to Brushy

Holly and Sam Whiting with John Cope and Taya Norris grabbed a good vantage point to listen to some music and enjoy the food at Brushy River Fest. Adam Hourigan

BRUSHGROVE came alive to some riverside tunes, cold beer and the best food around.

And there were plenty who came to take advantage.

The Brushgrove Hotel hosted the Brushy River Fest, with food vans from the Design Collective setting up more than 10 stalls with something sweet, smoky and lip-smackingly delicious to enjoy by the riverside.

Brushgrove pub manager Luke Many said they had enquired about holding one of the days, which have previously been in Yamba, Graton and Maclean and the van organisers jumped at the chance.

"We're absolutely wrapped, the people have been coming through all days and it'd be close to a thousand through here,” he said.

"There was lots of different faces through here today, and it'll be a big cleanup but it's absolutely worth it.”

Mr Many said that they were trying to bring a family atmosphere to the pub that wasn't seen in olden days.

"Pubs used to just be for drinking beer, but now we're having kids have their birthday parties here,” he said.

"The locals absolutely love seeing their local alive again like those old days, and all the families here have come for a good feed, a bit of a drink and some good music.”