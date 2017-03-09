Sweet sounds of Milly and Tash

Milly and Tash are playing this weekend at the Jacaranda Hotel.

AT THE age of 12, Milly and Tash began their musical partnership after bonding over Taylor Swift and the Dixie Chicks.

Now, after some time off, the duo are heading to the Jacaranda Hotel to play this Sunday afternoon.

With a few new songs up their sleeve, Milly Deefholts said they are ready to get back into it.

"We've had a bit of a break over the Christmas holidays and we've been working on a new release that's coming out soon, that's why we haven't really had many gigs,” Milly said.

"We're really excited to get back into it this weekend.

"We're going to be playing the new song, it's called I was made for loving you by Tori Kelly and Ed Sheeran.”

Over their break, the two 15-year-olds have been enjoying the success of their recording of Little Do You Know, which has now reached over 3.6 million plays on Spotify.

"The first day we released the song I got a message on Instagram from a girl in the Netherlands,” Milly said.

"She messaged me saying 'I love your cover of Little Do You Know', so that was pretty cool.

"We've had it played in store in Melbourne, we had people we know walk into the shop and hear us.”

Over the next few months, Milly and Tash will be working on new covers and original songs.