Sweet sounds of the choir to help charities

HEAVENLY: The Lower Clarence Community Choir sings at its afternoon concert at St Mary's Church in Maclean.

HEAVENLY: The Lower Clarence Community Choir sings at its afternoon concert at St Mary's Church in Maclean. Adam Hourigan

THE Lower Clarence Community Choir is again presenting its annual Spring Concert, with performances to be held in the Maclean Civic Hall at 2pm on Saturday, November 23 and St James Church, Yamba at 2pm on Sunday, November 24.

The choir and the Maclean Music Ensemble have been busy preparing their music by Handel, Schubert, Offenbach, Tchaikovsky and Smetana, plus some folk songs, popular songs and music from stage shows.

Sister Anne Gallagher will as usual be wielding the baton and the accompanist is again Gwen Berman. The choir and ensemble are fortunate to be led by two such esteemed musicians.

Both the choir and the ensemble have grown in size since last year, largely because the members enjoy making music together.

Proceeds from the performances will go to the Westpac Helicopter Rescue Service, the Maclean Hospital Auxiliary and the Rural Fire Service, three institutions that serve the local community so generously.

Tickets will cost $15, $12 (concession) and school children are free. Afternoon tea will be available for $4.

For any further information, contact the president, Connie de Dassel, on 0409476425.

The choir was joined by students of the Maclean Music Academy and Ensemble at an afternoon concert in St Mary's last Sunday where they presented a range of works to an audience which packed the pews.

A collection was taken to raise money for charities helping with fire efforts in the Clarence Valley.