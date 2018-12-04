Menu
Hannah Fraser will join forces with local soprano Michelle Ryan for a concert at the Maclean Anglican Church
Sweet sounds to take crowd on musical journey

Adam Hourigan
4th Dec 2018 11:43 AM
THERE will be the sounds of sweet singing in Maclean as two country-raised opera singers show off their musical journey to a hometown crowd.

Local international opera singer Michelle Ryan with join forces with one of her conservatorium classmates Hannah Fraser, and Italian pianist/composer Alessio Nelli for a night of music at the Maclean Anglican Church on December 19.

Both soprano Michelle and mezzo-soprano Hannah moved from rural areas to study at the Conservatorium in Sydney, and have since performed together on many occasions and have sung across the stages in Europe, debuting in operas in Germany, the Czech Republic, Austria and Italy.

They will team up with pianist Alessio, who Hannah worked with in a production of The Barber of Seville.

Michelle said they will be presenting many of their favourite pieces from opera and a few unexpected pieces to mix it up for the audience.

"The pieces are not necessarily a representation of our journey in opera, but more so pieces that have been discovered along the way,” she said.

"Each piece has a new meaning and experience every time you sing it as the journey continues.”

Michelle has been teaching throughout the Clarence Valley for the past year, and this year will return to living in Sydney to further pursue her musical career.

Tickets are $25 and $20 for children and are available from www.trybooking.com/433581 or at the door.

Grafton Daily Examiner

