Sweet sounds turn heads in See Park

PICTURESQUE PLAYING: The Grafton Public School band plays before a crowd under the jacaranda trees in See Park. Adam Hourigan Photography

THE natural beauty of the purple blooms in See Park were given some extra help as the sweet sounds of Grafton Public School floated through.

Attracting a crowd of proud parents, senior citizens and tourists, hundreds of students from the school moved their annual concert to the picturesque park, and music teacher Tim Keogh joked to the crowd it was so pretty it might become a permanent move.

With their school band working through some well known works, followed by the sweet voices of the choir and dance groups, it was a colourful show only matched by the leaves.

Thanks to some help from students from Nambucca High school, the school will also get a keepsake of its special show, with the show being filmed and recorded as part of the high school students' entertainment course.

If you're looking for more entertainment under the trees, Market Square has also been filled with sound of school this week, continuing today with entertainment from 11am-1pm.