25°
News

Sweet trip for agricultural students

FIELD TRIP: Staff and students from McAuley College in Grafton on their tour of the sugar production facilities at the Harwood Mill and Refinery.
FIELD TRIP: Staff and students from McAuley College in Grafton on their tour of the sugar production facilities at the Harwood Mill and Refinery. Contributed
by Jarrard Potter

STAFF and students from McAuley College have had a first hand look at sugar production when they went on a tour of the Harwood Mill and Refinery as well as local Clarence Valley cane farms.

Year 10 Agricultural Studies teacher Arron Kennedy, along with 15 students, spent several hours meeting with milling staff and growers as part of their sugar studies tour.

This has been the fifth consecutive year McAuley College students have visited the facilities and Sunshine Sugar CEO Chris Connors said he was pleased to give the students the opportunity to learn more about the sugar industry.

"It is great to see the interest these enthusiastic students show as they interact with staff and growers on the job,” he said.

"As a keen employer and trainer of local youth, Sunshine Sugar welcomes these learning visits and supports the sharing of knowledge about sugar production and the value of the sugar industry to the local business and agricultural community.”

The visit gave students from wide and varied backgrounds the opportunity to see first hand how sugar is grown, and to follow its journey right through to the finished raw and refined sugar products.

Highlights of the visit included learning about how the sugar mills are geared to produce their own electricity and operate virtually carbon-neutral. In the field, they learned that the sugar cane plant is also environmentally friendly, as it acts as a carbon sponge, absorbing more carbon as it grows than is released during its harvesting and transportation stages.

Over the coming weeks, the Harwood Mill will be hosting a number of other schools that have requested a similar experience for their Ag Students, based on the recommendation and positive feedback from McAuley College staff.

Topics:  cane farm harwood sugar mill mcauley catholic college sunshine sugar

Grafton Daily Examiner
Murder accused mentioned in Grafton Local Court

Murder accused mentioned in Grafton Local Court

THE case against murder-accused John Edwards has been briefly mentioned in Grafton Local Court.

High speed rail back on Parliament House agenda

A High Speed Rail Planning Authority Bill has been tabled in the Australian Senate.

Bill to create High Speed Rail Authority to introduced into Senate.

'Urgent review' into Pacific Highway contractor

The CFMEU is calling for a government inquiry into Roads and Maritime Services (RMS) tendering procedures.

The first creditors meeting will be held tomorrow

Saleyard stalemate has been broken

Richmond Valley Council is proposing to halve the new agents business usage fee in order to resume cattle sales at the Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange, Casino.

Casino saleyards will start trading again tomorrow

Local Partners