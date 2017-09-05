Sweet trip for agricultural students

FIELD TRIP: Staff and students from McAuley College in Grafton on their tour of the sugar production facilities at the Harwood Mill and Refinery.

STAFF and students from McAuley College have had a first hand look at sugar production when they went on a tour of the Harwood Mill and Refinery as well as local Clarence Valley cane farms.

Year 10 Agricultural Studies teacher Arron Kennedy, along with 15 students, spent several hours meeting with milling staff and growers as part of their sugar studies tour.

This has been the fifth consecutive year McAuley College students have visited the facilities and Sunshine Sugar CEO Chris Connors said he was pleased to give the students the opportunity to learn more about the sugar industry.

"It is great to see the interest these enthusiastic students show as they interact with staff and growers on the job,” he said.

"As a keen employer and trainer of local youth, Sunshine Sugar welcomes these learning visits and supports the sharing of knowledge about sugar production and the value of the sugar industry to the local business and agricultural community.”

The visit gave students from wide and varied backgrounds the opportunity to see first hand how sugar is grown, and to follow its journey right through to the finished raw and refined sugar products.

Highlights of the visit included learning about how the sugar mills are geared to produce their own electricity and operate virtually carbon-neutral. In the field, they learned that the sugar cane plant is also environmentally friendly, as it acts as a carbon sponge, absorbing more carbon as it grows than is released during its harvesting and transportation stages.

Over the coming weeks, the Harwood Mill will be hosting a number of other schools that have requested a similar experience for their Ag Students, based on the recommendation and positive feedback from McAuley College staff.