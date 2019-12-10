Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mitch Swepson in action for the Queensland Bulls. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled
Mitch Swepson in action for the Queensland Bulls. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled
Cricket

Swepson spins into Test frame

by Ben Horne
10th Dec 2019 11:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NATHAN Lyon believes Mitchell Swepson is making a strong case to potentially emerge alongside him in the Test team.

Chairman of Selectors Trevor Hohns admitted last week that the country's spin bowling depth beneath clear No.1 Lyon was a concern ahead of the Sydney Test and just six months out from next year's tour of Bangladesh.

Hohns revealed several spinners would be put on notice that they were on the radar for a Test call-up against New Zealand at the SCG, but declined to name names.

Lyon nominated Swepson, NSW teammate Steve O'Keefe, Victorian Jon Holland and West Australian Ashton Agar as the most likely candidates, and also spoke highly of Marnus Labuschagne's ability to hold his own as a second spinner.

But the spin king's pump up of Swepson is significant.

Swepson is a leg spinner who has produced impressive Sheffield Shield numbers this season despite the fact the Queenslander is done no favours by his home ground- the seam-friendly Gabba.

The 26-year-old was taken to Bangladesh in 2017 - only for selectors to fly in veteran O'Keefe to play ahead of him - and in the two years since, Swepson has fallen back down the pecking order.

Steve Smith and Nathan Lyon at training. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Wainwright
Steve Smith and Nathan Lyon at training. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Wainwright

However, Lyon believes Swepson could be on the verge of a Test debut.

"I think there's a few going around. The likes of Mitch Swepson, I think he's really put his hand up and is performing really well in Shield cricket," Lyon said.

"I really enjoy bowling with Steve O'Keefe, then you've got Jon Holland and Ashton Agar.

"There's enough guys floating around, but also in my eyes Marnus plays a massive role as well. He's been exceptional and his cricket over the past 12 months has gone to a new level. He loves the game. He wants to get better. I'm a big fan of Marnus."

Chairman Hohns,  a leggie himsel, needs no reminding of Swepson's ability. They are both attached to the same Brisbane club - Sandgate-Redcliffe - and he has seen the right-armer since he was an early teenager.

Lyon said he had been helping Labuschagne with his part-time leg-spin and believed he was continuing to improve.

Stream the Australia v New Zealand Domain Test Series Live & Ad-Break Free During Play with KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly>

More Stories

Show More
ashton agar australia jon holland marnus labuschagne mitchell swepson nathan lyon new zealand steve okeefe test debut trevor hohns
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SPEEDER: P-plater caught 60km/h over limit

        premium_icon SPEEDER: P-plater caught 60km/h over limit

        Crime Coffs/Clarence Police detect car flying down highway near Cowper

        Man charged after attempted South Grafton armed robbery

        premium_icon Man charged after attempted South Grafton armed robbery

        Crime 22-year-old pleads guilty to two charges after alleged incidents at South...

        IN COURT: 11 people facing Grafton court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 11 people facing Grafton court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today

        YOUR DAY ON THE BRIDGE: See how we came out to celebrate

        premium_icon YOUR DAY ON THE BRIDGE: See how we came out to celebrate

        News Here's how you came out to see the new Grafton bridge up close