Abbey McCulloch is taking a break from netball due to an injury.
Netball

Swift Abbey McCulloch to take time out

by AMANDA LULHAM
6th Sep 2018 12:40 PM

AFTER two years at the helm, inspirational Swifts captain Abbey McCulloch will take a time out from Super Netball to rehabilitate a knee injury.

Medical tests, including an MRI, show McCulloch has additional damage to her tibia which requires a lengthy break from the rigours of the game.

Despite the loss of McCulloch, the Swifts will field one of the most settled line-ups in the game with nine of their original 10 already committing to the 2019 Super Netball campaign.

NSW Swifts player Abbey McCulloch is taking a break from the game due to injury.
"In consultation with the coaches, our physio and doctor, I've decided that I need to take time away from the court and a daily training environment to get my knee fixed in order to have a chance to play in the future at any level," said McCulloch, well known for her leadership on and off the court.

"I love this group of girls and the club so much and it has been a really difficult decision to make, but I have the upmost faith that the Swifts are going to absolutely smash it next year.

 

Abbey McCulloch has lead the swifts for two seasons of Super Netball.
"I think this season highlighted the fact that we're such a tight-knit, supportive family and I know that even by stepping away from them as their leader and teammate, they're all still in a really good place.''

A replacement for the midcourter has still be named.

"At the end of the day, your health is the most important thing so we need to allow Abbey to take this time off to focus on that,'' said Swifts coach Briony Akle.

"Abbey has been such an influential part of this club for the past five years and with her leadership the NSW Swifts have done incredible things and built something special.

"She has brought passion, confidence and resilience to the team, and we wish her all the best for her recovery. She's so well-loved on and off the court so she will be dearly missed but I know she'll do bigger and better things in the future."

