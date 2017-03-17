31°
Swim club to defend pool against storm of invaders

Matthew Elkerton
| 17th Mar 2017 4:00 AM
THIS IS OUR LANE: Grafton District Services Swim Club president Stephen Donnelly (centre) with club swimmers Richard Sear and Doug Ensbey are ready to welcome about 400 swimmers for the AIF National Swimming Carnival.
THIS IS OUR LANE: Grafton District Services Swim Club president Stephen Donnelly (centre) with club swimmers Richard Sear and Doug Ensbey are ready to welcome about 400 swimmers for the AIF National Swimming Carnival. Matthew Elkerton

SWIMMING: With more than 450 swimmers descending on the Grafton Olympic Pool this weekend there is one troupe of dedicated locals who are ready to defend their home waters.

For the first time this side of the millennium, Grafton District Services Swim Club will host the Australian Imperial Force Annual National Carnival with more than 37 clubs from across the country represented.

Grafton last hosted the event in 1995 and club president Stephen Donnelly said his members were excited to showcase our region to the masses.

"We will be hosting somewhere in the vicinity of 453 swimmers this weekend which is great for our town," he said. "The first thing is we want to showcase the Clarence Valley. The second thing is we want to ensure everyone has a good time.

"The camaraderie and swimming is pretty good between all the competitors, so it is just a good way to enjoy the weekend."

While it will be all about fun and friendship outside of the pool, once the surface is broken it will be on for young and old with overall glory on the line for each club.

With a local nous and lots of experience in the Olympic pool, Donnelly expects the Grafton club will be a good chance to ensure some medals stay in the Clarence.

"There will be David Moon in the 50-54, I reckon he is a real chance," he said.

"In the brace relay with David Moon again and either Bruce Durrington or myself, I think we are a good chance at a medal as well.

"With the other events, because they are based on handicaps, I think everyone has a real chance to succeed on the day.

"You just really need to be spot on to your time. With that amount of swimmers the first six or seven that make the final will be either 0.00 or 0.01 seconds (below their time)."

With the sheer number of competitors attending, Donnelly hoped the aging Grafton pool would cope with the activity but said an upgrade might be needed.

"The pool has been around and it has served the local community well, but I think going into the future upgrading the pool and its facilities is something that will definitely need to be looked at," he said.

Find out about the club's meet this week on Page 26.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  aif gdsc swimming club grafton olympic pool national swimming championships swim club swimming whatson

