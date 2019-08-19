Swim school shuts its doors

A GRAFTON swimming school has been forced to close following failed negotiations with their landlord to secure a new lease.

In an email sent to customers of the Jump! Swim School in Grafton, seen by The Daily Examiner, customers were informed the business had been negotiating over the past two weeks to reach an agreement with the landlord, after the previous lease was terminated.

"It has now gotten to the stage that our attempt has been unsuccessful. We wish to no longer cause confusion or frustration for parents," the email states.

"We understand that this is going to be very disappointing for many of our long standing clients and we do wish there was another option as we have loved teaching your children every week."