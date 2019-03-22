Swim teacher’s parents ‘stunned’ by his child sex arrest

Daniels (right) and a mate at the beach. Picture: Instagram

THE parents of a swimming teacher accused of molesting eight young female students have been rocked by the allegations, a family friend claims.

A downcast Kyle Daniels, 20, was accompanied by his mother as he reported to Manly Police station as part of his strict bail conditions yesterday.

Kyle Daniels leaves his Balgowlah home on Thursday afternoon. Picture: John Grainger

The former Knox Grammar School prefect was released from Emu Plains jail on Wednesday after a week behind bars following his arrest.

He is facing 31 charges relating to alleged offences against eight girls, aged six to 10, at Mosman Swim Centre from June last year. He has denied the allegations.

Wearing a khaki cap, dark T-shirt and Adidas shorts, Daniels left his Balgowlah home with his mother Janine who drove them to the station in her Jeep Cherokee about 1.30pm.

Friends say Janine, a coach specialising in neuroscience at a leadership firm, and his father James who, until recently, was the global creative director of renowned agency Saatchi & Saatchi based in Singapore, have been floored by their son's arrest.

Daniels, with his mother, reports to Manly Police Station under strict bail conditions.

"They're really stunned, they've been rocked by the claims," a family friend, who asked not to be named, said.

Manly Local Court heard on Wednesday that after two sisters, aged six and eight, complained last June, Daniels was placed under supervision and put on a "cuddle ban'' and ordered not to hold children close to the groin or chest and keep his hands above water, the court heard.

Daniels signed an internal swim school memo in August last year which covered the appropriate handling of children.

Kyle Daniels (right) with father James Daniels. Picture: Instagram

The charges against him include eight counts of sexual intercourse with a child under 10, six counts of intentionally sexually touch child under 10, and 14 counts of indecent assault person under 16 years of age.

The Sydney University student taught girls to swim at private school Ravenswood from October 2016 for a year before starting at the Mosman Swim Centre.

Daniels (right) and his parents Janine and James at a Knox Grammar function in 2016.

Parents at Mosman Swim Centre have quit the school for Carlile Swimming Killarney Heights, 45 minutes away.

"I'm worried, I prefer to drive another 40 minutes just to be safe, I don't want my daughter there," one mother said.

Carlile Swimming Killarney Heights operations manager Kim Purcell said: "We've noticed an increase in more parents signing up their children suddenly in the last two weeks."

Daniels has been ordered not to endanger the safety or interfere with victims or evidence as part of his bail conditions. He has been ordered to surrender his passport and not approach any international points of departure and live at home. He must not leave the property between 6pm and 6am.

His bail conditions also bar him from being employed as a swimming instructor or lifeguard or engaging in water sports where children under the age of 16 are present. The case returns to court on May 8.