Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Swimmer critical after being pulled from surf

by Jo Glover
25th Nov 2018 8:51 AM

UPDATE: A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man, believed to be in his 60s, was pulled from the water unconscious.

The spokesman said four crews as well as surf lifesavers were on scene of the incident as of 7.45am and a rescue helicopter had been tasked to the area.

EARLIER: A SWIMMER is in a critical condition after being pulled from the surf on the Sunshine Coast.

Paramedics were called to the scene just before 7.15am and, along with surf lifesavers, were "managing a patient in a critical condition".

The incident happened in water off Coongarra Esplanade at Wurtulla.

critical condition editors picks livesavers sunshine coast surf rescue wurtulla

Top Stories

    Heat, dust expected to linger this weekend

    Heat, dust expected to linger this weekend

    News Low-pressure system brings red dust, health complications for some parts of the community and an increased fire risk.

    Wicks makes his call on leading Ghosts

    premium_icon Wicks makes his call on leading Ghosts

    News Premiership winner makes bold call after confirming his return

    Face of the Ghosts gets a facelift

    premium_icon Face of the Ghosts gets a facelift

    News Graffiti and league meet in the middle

    ROYAL COMMISSION: Major parties can't say the words

    premium_icon ROYAL COMMISSION: Major parties can't say the words

    Politics No words on whether either side will support Hogan

    Local Partners