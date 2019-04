SAFE: A swimmer was hospitalised after a near drowning incident at Noosa Heads.

A BEACH goer was hospitalised after a near drowning incident at Noosa today.

A swimmer nearly drowned in the water off Park Rd at Noosa Heads at 10.51am, a Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said.

The patient was taken to Nambour Hospital in a stable condition.