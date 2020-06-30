Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Good news for swimmers as the South Grafton pool reopens after COVID-19 restrictions
Good news for swimmers as the South Grafton pool reopens after COVID-19 restrictions
Council News

Swimmers to dive back as pool reopens

Adam Hourigan
, adam.hourigan@dailyexaminer.com.au
30th Jun 2020 9:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Lap swimmers will be able to get back to work as Clarence Valley Council announced the South Grafton pool will reopen July 1.

Closed in March due to NSW Government Public Health Orders, council took advantage of the closure and were able to complete some much needed maintenance to the facilities.

“The South Grafton pool is usually open to the public all year round. This means it can be difficult to complete major maintenance without disruption to the pool and gym operations,” Acting Manager for Open Spaces David Sutton said.

“Our building and facilities teams have been hard at work since the shutdown started”

A new heat pump has been installed, the concourse pool area, hydrotherapy pool, and the outdoor toddler pool has been painted while the car park has been patched and sealed.

“Due to COVID-19 still being active in NSW some social distancing restrictions are still in place and bookings are essential,” Mr Sutton said.

“The conditions of entry have also been updated to maintain clean and safe facilities for everyone.

“The change rooms will not be available for use at this time. We are therefore asking that people shower before attending the facility. Everyone must hand sanitise and sign in upon entry.”

There will be four lanes available with three people per lane. 45 minute sessions will be offered with 15 minutes allowed for cleaning and sanitising.

The hydrotherapy pool is scheduled to open a week later on July 8. Bookings must be made by calling the pool on 66423238 no more than 24 hours in advance.

coronavirus clarence south grafton south grafton pool
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: 13 people appearing in court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 13 people appearing in court today

        Crime Here's a list of everyone appearing in Grafton court today, June 30

        Daily Catch-up: June 30, 2020

        premium_icon Daily Catch-up: June 30, 2020

        News Find today's local fuel, weather, and other notices in one place

        LOCKED IN: Return dates for winter sporting codes

        premium_icon LOCKED IN: Return dates for winter sporting codes

        Sport AS THE North Coast emerges from COVID-19, here’s all the dates winter sporting...

        Nymboida bushfire recovery receives $200K boost

        premium_icon Nymboida bushfire recovery receives $200K boost

        News Hub of community’s bushfire recovery now set for major upgrade