Swimmers to dive back as pool reopens

Good news for swimmers as the South Grafton pool reopens after COVID-19 restrictions

Lap swimmers will be able to get back to work as Clarence Valley Council announced the South Grafton pool will reopen July 1.

Closed in March due to NSW Government Public Health Orders, council took advantage of the closure and were able to complete some much needed maintenance to the facilities.

“The South Grafton pool is usually open to the public all year round. This means it can be difficult to complete major maintenance without disruption to the pool and gym operations,” Acting Manager for Open Spaces David Sutton said.

“Our building and facilities teams have been hard at work since the shutdown started”

A new heat pump has been installed, the concourse pool area, hydrotherapy pool, and the outdoor toddler pool has been painted while the car park has been patched and sealed.

“Due to COVID-19 still being active in NSW some social distancing restrictions are still in place and bookings are essential,” Mr Sutton said.

“The conditions of entry have also been updated to maintain clean and safe facilities for everyone.

“The change rooms will not be available for use at this time. We are therefore asking that people shower before attending the facility. Everyone must hand sanitise and sign in upon entry.”

There will be four lanes available with three people per lane. 45 minute sessions will be offered with 15 minutes allowed for cleaning and sanitising.

The hydrotherapy pool is scheduled to open a week later on July 8. Bookings must be made by calling the pool on 66423238 no more than 24 hours in advance.