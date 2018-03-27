Swimmers to tackle titles

MAKING A SPLASH: Members of the Grafton Swim Academy off to state swimming titles.

MAKING A SPLASH: Members of the Grafton Swim Academy off to state swimming titles. Adam Hourigan

SWIMMING: After strong results across the Far North Coast carnivals, Grafton Swim Academy boasts 17 members taking part in various school swimming State Championships, beginning today.

Trainer Jo Clare said the group has been training hard ahead of the carnivals at Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre.

"We're hoping everyone that takes part in the championships go and swim to the best of their abilities and enjoy themselves,” Clare said.

"If everyone looks to improve their own results that's the main thing, and if that's good enough to make a finals or win a medal, that's a bonus.

"We're aiming for some personal best times and if that is good enough for a place or a spot in the finals somewhere that's a bonus.”

From the academy Isaac Huxley, Shannon Robinson, Jamie Plunkett, Mikey Luxton, Jack Ford, Thomas Gallagher and Tanika Crispin will be at the Combined High Schools State Championships, Jordan Nash and Morgan Parkin will swim at the NSW Combined Catholic Colleges championships, and Josh Pattison and Lucas Law will swim at the Combined Independent Schools event.

Competing at the NSW Primary Schools Sports Association state swimming championships will be Jack Leeson, Beau Hartmann, Sunny Hartmann, Shanae Crispin, Rylee Robinson, Jorja Willis and Andrea Thomson.

Among the contingent heading south, Leeson, Huxley and Thomson were age champions at their Far North Carnival, with Leeson winning Swimmer of the Meet.

"It's a big achievement to be an age champion, and it was the first time that we've had a member win Swimmer of the Meet for a long time at that level,” Clare said.