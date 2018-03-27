Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MAKING A SPLASH: Members of the Grafton Swim Academy off to state swimming titles.
MAKING A SPLASH: Members of the Grafton Swim Academy off to state swimming titles. Adam Hourigan
Swimming

Swimmers to tackle titles

Jarrard Potter
by
27th Mar 2018 8:00 AM

SWIMMING: After strong results across the Far North Coast carnivals, Grafton Swim Academy boasts 17 members taking part in various school swimming State Championships, beginning today.

Trainer Jo Clare said the group has been training hard ahead of the carnivals at Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre.

"We're hoping everyone that takes part in the championships go and swim to the best of their abilities and enjoy themselves,” Clare said.

"If everyone looks to improve their own results that's the main thing, and if that's good enough to make a finals or win a medal, that's a bonus.

"We're aiming for some personal best times and if that is good enough for a place or a spot in the finals somewhere that's a bonus.”

From the academy Isaac Huxley, Shannon Robinson, Jamie Plunkett, Mikey Luxton, Jack Ford, Thomas Gallagher and Tanika Crispin will be at the Combined High Schools State Championships, Jordan Nash and Morgan Parkin will swim at the NSW Combined Catholic Colleges championships, and Josh Pattison and Lucas Law will swim at the Combined Independent Schools event.

Competing at the NSW Primary Schools Sports Association state swimming championships will be Jack Leeson, Beau Hartmann, Sunny Hartmann, Shanae Crispin, Rylee Robinson, Jorja Willis and Andrea Thomson.

Among the contingent heading south, Leeson, Huxley and Thomson were age champions at their Far North Carnival, with Leeson winning Swimmer of the Meet.

"It's a big achievement to be an age champion, and it was the first time that we've had a member win Swimmer of the Meet for a long time at that level,” Clare said.

grafton swim academy school swimming state championships swimming sydney olympic park aquatic centre
Grafton Daily Examiner
Plunge event salutes Hayley's inspiring 400km journey

Plunge event salutes Hayley's inspiring 400km journey

News ARTISTIC event Alchemy of the River pays tribute to Hayley Talbot's Clarence River paddle in art, music, performance and film.

  • 27th Mar 2018 12:06 PM
Australian coach ‘to resign within 24 hours’

Australian coach ‘to resign within 24 hours’

Cricket 48-year-old was under mounting pressure to walk away from top job

Should NSW ban plastic bags?

Should NSW ban plastic bags?

Environment QLDers are about to say goodbye to plastic bags, what about NSW?

Valley farmer rides for the future of our land

Valley farmer rides for the future of our land

News Climate change rally takes Valley farmer to Sydney

Local Partners