Angourie blue pools has algae. January 18, 2015 Photo: Leigh Jensen / Daily Examiner
News

Swimming hole access closed for repairs

Adam Hourigan
11th Feb 2021 12:05 PM
Access to a popular Clarence Valley swimming hole will be closed on certain days over the next week to repair a path.

Clarence Valley Council will make repairs to a fallen rail on the access to the Blue and Green pools at Angourie starting from today, closing the path today and tomorrow.

The facility will be reopened for the weekend, and further closures will occur next Monday and Tuesday.

Blue Pools of Angourie on NSW North Coast in undated image, disused quarry that flooded 100 years ago.
The pools have been a popular recreational swimming area for more than a century, after being a former quarry site in the 1890s.

They are susceptible to blue-green algae blooms, with the pools having been closed on many occasions in the past few years, especially in summer time.

According to council, currently the Blue Pool is on a green alert and is suitable for recreational use. The Green Pool is on amber alert and is suitable for recreational use, however algae concentrations can change rapidly and users should use caution and avoid water where signs of blue-green algae are present.

Angourie blue pools algae warning.
Grafton Daily Examiner

