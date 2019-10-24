Swimming season kicks into full swing at the GSSC

BETWEEN THE LANES: Members of the Grafton Services Swimming Club hit the pool in South Grafton during one of their swim meets.

SWIMMING: With the summer swimming season well and truly under way, the handicapper can now establish more consistent times for competitors and this week was a good test with fewer disqualifications occurring.

Terry Barnes even came out of hibernation to join us and not before time as he has nominated, along with 15 other swimmers, to compete at a carnival at Moree on November 16.

Early in the evening, everyone was almost fooled into thinking that a new member had arrived for a swim but on closer inspection it turned out to be "Marno” who had finally managed a haircut.

With all heats out of the way, the first final to be swum was the 50m and those qualifying were Damien O'Mahony, Bruce Phelps, Doug Ensbey and a very reluctant Toni Ensbey.

On handicap, Toni was away first whilst the others almost had time for a cuppa before taking chase.

Tension grew as swimmers neared the finish but it was Doug who snatched the win by 0.40 from a fast finishing Phelps. O'Mahony took third place and Toni completed the course but in a very slow time.

Taj O'Mahony and his dad Damien lined up with Richard Sear, Natalie Durrington and Steve Donnelly for the final of the 30m freestyle.

Taj and Durrington were the first two to cover the distance but unfortunately they were just too quick.

Sear, just 0.01 off his nominated time, was hard to beat, taking the win from Donnelly and O'Mahony taking third place. Natalie and Bruce Durrington, Sharon Danvers and David Moon were keen to score a win in the B B & B.

Unfortunately for Bruce, he swam 0.06 too fast as Natalie moved in to first place, a top effort in just her second swim with the club.

Toni Ensbey