Swing into Evolution for one big night of freaky sounds

EVERY Evolution gets bigger and better than those that came before it.

But this time, Jempire Events will out-do themselves tenfold with an international rapper, a bigger and better sound, lights and effects show to celebrate Jacaranda on the dance floor.

Jeremy Jablonski from Jempire Events said they wanted to do something special for the Jacaranda Festival.

After discovering New Zealand, rapper Savage now calls Brisbane home, bringing him to the Jacaranda city became a whole lot easier.

"There will be lots of people in town so I thought we should go all out. We will spend a lot of money and get really good acts to come,” Jeremy said.

"We're doing a bigger sound and lighting show too. (We're bringing in) C02 cannons... and sparks will start falling from the stage rigged up on the ceiling and it's going to be bigger than ever.”

With his claws all over tracks like Swing with Joel Fletcher and Freaks with Timmy Trumpet, Savage likes to break all the rules of music.

He's sold more than two million records as hip hop artists with his hybrid of bounce, trap and big-room EDM that has flourished at the core of the international dance scene, garnering praise from names like Skrillex and Baauer.

Rave Radio are known for their dynamic live shows across the world.

There will be a free sausage sizzle, a bus to help people get home after the event and tons of prizes on offer.

"I'm literally going to have wads of cash which I will give out from the stage for whatever reason, like if someone does a cool dance move.

"At the last Evolution we had a balloon drop as well, which was rigged up with cash and prizes.”

Wasted Youth

The emerging gem of the Australian music scene, Wasted Youth, has been sneaking his way up the ranks of the touring scene of recent times. As Wasted Youth, Blake Hamlyn emanates multiple strengths to create a vastly versatile act both off the stage, in the studio and on the social platform. With his debut pop single to be realised during the summer of 2017, Wasted Youth is on the verge of being the next Australian home grown success story armed with a live set to stun small intimate venues to large outdoor festivals.

EMERGING GEM: This will be the second time Wasted Youth has played at Evolution. Caitlan Charles

Rave Radio

Combining live drums, live sampling and live vocals with their energetic mix of bass heavy genres that have seen these guys become crowd favourites across Australia and Asia. They're no strangers to the international club and festival circuit, having performed more than 100 shows in the last 12 months across 11 countries. Pulling in a loyal social media fan base along the way, their videos have racked up a combined 6 million plays on Facebook, establishing themselves as firm international crowd favourites. Since Rave Radio released Rumble back in 2015, which attracted widespread support from industry heavyweights Martin Garrix, Hardwell, David Guetta, Dyro and Laidback Luke, the duo's fan base has been rapidly growing.

Cost is $30, tickets are available at ticketebo.com.au/jempire-events/jaca-evolution .html, with limited pre-sale tickets available for $20.

Jacaranda Evolution pre-party

Brock, who was the headline from the 80s Evolution, Stevo and DJ Jabba will perform on Jacaranda Thursday.

"The pre-party on the Thursday is from 2pm-6pm,” Jeremy said.

"After the markets finish a lot of people are looking for DJ entertainment. We're calling that the pre-party for Jaca Evolution.”

Entry is $5