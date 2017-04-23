Switch as good as holiday for Ghosts new enforcer

RUGBY LEAGUE: After being told to hang up the boots due to a collarbone injury, Grafton Ghosts' Matt Muller decided to roll the dice and strapped on the boots to play on the wing last season.

He lasted three games.

A covering tackle by an Orara Valley centre snapped Muller's leg and dislocated his ankle, ruling the representative centre out for the season.

It was a gruesome injury that would have turned a lesser man away from the sport, but Muller was not one to lie down and take it, instead starting a long and tough road back to the field.

"I have had to do a lot of rehabilitation on it for strength and stability," he said. "It has been a slow, painful process.

"It has been tough mentally, it is always in the back of your mind."

Muller's return to Group 2 first grade was made more difficult when captain/coach Danny Wicks asked him to switch positions on the field and take up a role in the back row.

While uneasy about the move, Muller was happy to oblige, and it has already paid off for the Ghosts in a major way.

"I was just happy to be a part of the team, I wouldn't mind what position he asked me to play," Muller said.

"I have got a new combination with (Jake) Framey and Khan (Williams) and we are working on that at training and finding ways to work it successfully into games."

The switch has been as good as a holiday for Muller who - much to his own surprise - was named among the forwards in the Group 2 Gladiators 21-man squad.

But before he can worry about meeting Group 3 next weekend, Muller has a hefty task in front of him against Bellingen Magpies this weekend.

"We don't know too much about them as a side, but we have been training pretty well and it always gives you confidence," he said. "There is a really good vibe going around the club."