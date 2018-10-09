Sword murder accused faces court

Hannah Quinn, 23, appeared in court with her actor boyfriend Blake Davis on charges of alleged murder of rapper Jett McKee.

HANNAH Quinn, the 23-year-old charged with her actor boyfriend over the alleged samurai sword murder of Aussie rapper Jett McKee has appeared in court with a new bleached blonde hairstyle.

Ms Quinn, who has been on bail since soon after Mr McKee's August 10 death in an inner suburban Sydney street, appeared in court accompanied by her mother Megan, father Dean Hintz and brothers Dominic and Elliot.

She wore her long blonde hair out over a white embroidered shirt and a dark pants suit with high suede stiletto shoes.

Her co-accused Blake Davis, 28, who is on remand in Silverwater prison in western Sydney, did not appear in Central Local Court via video link from jail on Tuesday.

The pair are charged with the murder of Mr McKee, a 30-year-old hip hop artist known as Scepaz, and Ms Quinn has been charged with accessory after the fact of murder to allegedly "receive, harbour, maintain and assist [Blake Davis]".

The court heard that prosecutors had yet to receive a post mortem report on the causes of Mr McKee's death, as well as crime scene statements and analysis and transcripts of police interviews.

Magistrate Robert Williams warned Director of Public Prosecutions representative James Ly that presecutors needed to get charge certificates finalised in the matter, or risked the accused being let go.

Following her brief court appearance, Ms Quinn exited Central Local Court flanked by her brothers, one of whom held her arm, and trailed by her parents.

The body of rapper Jett McKee in the Forest Lodge street after he died in August. Picture: Brook Mitchell.

Ms Quinn was charged with martial artist Mr Davis after a massive manhunt followed the discovery of Mr McKee's body lying in the street in broad daylight on August 10.

Mr McKee was found dead at an intersection in Forest Lodge with a massive head wound.

At a bail hearing for Ms Quinn in Newtown two months ago, the court heard that Mr McKee, who allegedly had a massive poker machine addiction, had met up with a man on the morning just hours before his death.

Ms Quinn's barrister, Tom Hughes told Newtown Court that Mr McKee had recently borrowed money to pay off a $31,000 gambling debt at Sydney's Star casino.

Actor Blake Davis has been remanded in custody over the alleged murder charge of rapper Scepaz.

Wearing black clothing and gloves, and armed with pepper spray, fake gun, knuckledusters and the balaclava, Mr McKee entered Mr Davis's Forest Lodge home at 12.40pm, where Ms Quinn was staying, Mr Hughes previously told the court.

Ms Quinn, who had just returned from a shop with food and coffee, saw Mr McKee and said, "who the f*** are you?", Mr Hughes alleged.

Police evidence showed neighbours overheard Mr Davis saying, "there's no money here".

Mr McKee then allegedly punched Mr Davis in the face with the knuckledusters and fled with a bag from the flat.

The back yard of the Forest Lodge flat allegedly home invaded by rapper Scepaz before the incident which ended with his death. Picture: Jenny Evans

Ms Quinn then pursued Mr McKee down the street followed by Mr Davis armed with the samurai sword, police allege.

Police allege Ms Quinn pushed Mr McKee to the ground; Ms Quinn's lawyer Mr Hughes said she tried to grab his jacket and he fell.

Police allege that Mr Davis then struck Mr McKee in the head with the samurai sword, and that Ms Quinn said "What the f*** have you done?".

Police will allege Ms Quinn and Mr Davis then escaped to a nearby alcove and hid.

Detectives later found mobile phones, a replica pistol and $21,000 in cash.

The accused handed themselves into police who charged them with alleged murder.

Mr Davis failed in a local court bid on August 31 to be released on bail and was remanded in custody.

Prosecutor James Ly told Newtown Court previously that Mr Davis allegedly brought a samurai sword down on Mr McKee's skull "penetrating layers of bone … resulting in blood loss, in loss of brain tissue which resulted in his death".

Mr Davis's lawyer, Sherleen Chand, told Magistrate Margaret Quinn her client had been acting in "self defence".

"He has been subject to a violent attack on himself, suffering from fractures," Ms Chand said in court.

Ms Quinn was released on bail.