Sydney beaches reopen as NSW records six new COVID-19 cases

A string of popular Sydney beaches have reopened to the public as NSW recorded just six new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours as well as one new death.

Chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said a 94-year-old man from the Newmarch House aged care facility died overnight after being infected with coronavirus.

The death toll from the outbreak at the facility - which started after an infected worker attended shifts - has now reached two.

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant says the low number of new cases is pleasing but the state must remain vigilant. Picture: AAP

Newmarch House has now recorded infections in 14 staff and 27 residents.

Meanwhile, tough rules around what you can and can't do remain in place despite Sydney beaches reopening.

The barriers will come down at Coogee, Maroubra and Clovelly beaches after closures more than a month ago to prevent people from gathering amid lockdown restrictions.

Beachgoers will now be able to swim, surf and exercise on the beach but strict rules will prevent people from sunbaking or lazing around on the beach.

Exercising such as walking, sand jogging and other fitness activities will all be allowed on the sand.

Gathering in groups of more than two will also be prohibited and people must maintain a distance of 1.5m between each other.

Police and council staff are set to be monitoring the beach closely and swooping in on rule-breakers.

While beachgoers will be able to swim, surf and exercise, sunbaking will be banned. Photographer: Adam Yip

Randwick Council said the decision to lift restrictions came after the spread of the virus slowed.

"I need to stress that our beaches are not open to general use and can only be accessed for exercise. Activities such as sitting on the sand, sunbaking or gathering in groups will not bepermitted and Council staff and police will be enforcing these restrictions," Randwick Council Mayor Danny Said explained.

"I urge everybody to do the right thing and practice social distancing while exercising so that we can maintain access for exercise purposes and get through this difficult period together."

Originally published as Sydney beaches reopen as NSW records six new COVID-19 cases