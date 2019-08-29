Sydney Big Bash stars to tour regional NSW

SIXERS STAR: Sean Abbott of the Sydney Sixers is one of a number of BBL and WBBL stars coming to the region in September.

CRICKET: Some of the biggest stars from the Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder in the men's and women's Big Bash League will embark on a tour of regional New South Wales early next month for the annual Cricket NSW Country Blitz.

Among the locations slated for the 18-leg tour of NSW and the ACT are the Northern Inland, Mid North Coast, Far North Coast and Coffs Coast regions.

Each Big Bash club will drive its own initiatives in different parts of the state with 36 players involved, including several NSW Blues and Breakers.

The Blitz takes place over two weeks, from September 3-5 and September 10-12, visiting 18 regions including local schools and junior clubs.

Sixers captain Moises Henriques and Steve Waugh Medallist, Blues and Sixers paceman Sean Abbott headline the stars.

General Manager of Community Cricket, Ivan Spyrdz, said the Country Blitz is a fantastic opportunity for Sixers, Thunder, Blues and Breakers players to connect with the wonderful cricket communities throughout regional NSW.

"For many regions, this annual event signifies the cricket season is open and ready to go for the year ahead,” Spyrdz said.

"Many of our regional cricket communities have been doing it tough over the last few years and we hope that having some of our players travelling to their regions provides them with a boost in spirits.

"The players enjoy it, our Cricket NSW staff enjoy it, and we do it because we value the work our cricket volunteers do. It's a small thank you to the volunteers who do a magnificent job in running cricket in regional NSW.”

Ten of the players have represented Australia at international level, including Henriques, Abbott, recent test debutant Kurtis Patterson, Thunder all-rounder Naomi Stalenberg and Blues captain, wicket-keeper Peter Nevill.

Sixers players will visit regions north of Sydney during the first week as part of the Community Blast driven by Toyo Tyres.

The Thunder will conduct its Regional Tour of Southern and Central NSW across the two weeks and will include a Junior Super Clinic in the small regional town of Gilgandra, approximately 45 minutes drive from Dubbo.

The Country Blitz tour will wrap up as preparations start to ramp up for Big Bash League teams as the Sixers and Thunder look to improve on disappointing results last season.