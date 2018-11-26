Outrage at ‘stupid’ $17 sandwich

Some people weren't too happy with the cafe's take on a ham sandwich. Picture: MiloXF/Reddit

WHEN you order a sandwich you have a pretty good idea of what to expect: two pieces of bread with some filling in-between.

This is probably what one customer thought they would get when they ordered a ham sandwich from a Sydney cafe but what was set down on the table was completely different.

Reddit user MiloXF uploaded a photo of the "sandwich" their cousin ordered, showing a completely deconstructed meal served in two cardboard boxes.

Instead of being presented with a regular sandwich the customer was presented with all the ingredients and expected to put it together themselves.

On one side there were two slices of bread and some butter, while on there other there was ham and various salad items.

The meal was topped off with a bowl of mustard and a gherkin.

Not only did they have to assemble the sandwich themselves, the deconstructed meal cost them $17 dollars.

It is unclear what cafe the sandwich was ordered from but Reddit users were quick to express their disbelief at the meal.

"If I wanted to make a sandwich myself I would have stayed at home and done it," one user said.

Another asked: "Did he order it at Ikea?"

"This is the worst sandwich I have ever seen, I don't understand the appeal of deconstructing food at all," one person wrote.

Other users were more concerned about the salad ingredients.

"Who the f**k has strawberries on a sandwich?" they asked.

Another agreed, writing: "The stupidest thing of all in that pic is the dumb strawberry!"

Though the poster didn't state what cafe the meal was from, some users suggested that it may have been bought from Bread & Circus in Alexandria, which describes itself as a "wholefoods canteen".

On their lunch menu they offer a "free-range preservative-free smoked ham sandwich box" for $17.

News.com.au has contacted Bread & Circus for comment.

This is what is served up when you order Vegemite toast at Core Espresso in Newcastle, NSW.

This isn't the first time an Aussie customer has been left outraged after ordering a simple meal and getting served a deconstructed platter.

Core Espresso cafe in Newcastle made headlines earlier this year for the way they served their $7 vegemite on toast.

Instead of a piece of toast with butter and vegemite served on a plate, customers were given toast on a bread board with a blob of butter and smear of vegemite sitting next to it.

As ridiculous as it may seem, Core Espresso's manager Emma Reid told news.com.au there was a thoughtful reason it was served that way.

"If someone orders toast and they want Vegemite, we want to make sure it is presentable and that there is enough Vegemite on there. We don't skimp on Vegemite," she said.

"Even though they're only ordering Vegemite on toast, we want our customers to know a little bit of care is being put into the dish. It's nice to put a nice quenelle on the plate."