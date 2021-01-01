Sydney COVID bride’s tearful apology

The northern beaches bride who caused outrage by breaching lockdown restrictions to attend her own wedding has broken her silence.

The northern beaches bride fined for breaching strict coronavirus rules to attend her own wedding has broken her silence with a tearful apology.

Bride Diana Falasca, 28, was fined $1000 when she broke COVID-19 lockdown rules by leaving her Beacon Hill home on the northern beaches to marry Mark Bonifacio in Pyrmont.

Ms Falasca was among 21 people who have been fined for breaching restrictions when they left the northern beaches and ventured to the Sydney CBD venue, Doltone House, last Sunday.

Speaking for the first time since she was fined, Ms Falasca told The Daily Telegraph she was "really sorry" and "it's all f****d".

"I'm really sorry … but my wedding's f****d, the whole year is f****d, it's all f****d, it's all really upsetting," she told the newspaper.

Several members of Ms Falasca's family and bridal party were also fined, but groom Mr Bonifacio did not violate any health rules and has not been fined.

Bride Diana Falasca was fined for breaking lockdown rules to attend her wedding in Sydney’s CBD.

The bride and her family have faced widespread criticism for putting the whole state at risk to go ahead with the wedding.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian slammed the "brazen" breach of COVID-19 restrictions on Wednesday.

"That is the type of behaviour that risks it for everybody," Ms Berejiklian said.

"All of us are shaking our heads, absolutely aghast that, that occurred."

Bride Diana Falasca and groom Mark Bonifacio arrive at their wedding in Pyrmont last Sunday. Picture: Supplied

Police Minister David Elliott also condemned the couple's actions as "a bastard act" and said he had no sympathy.

Family members said the couple had already been forced to cancel their wedding twice, and any further cancellations would have cost "tens of thousands of dollars".

Photos from the wedding show the couple arriving to meet their guests at the venue and dancing in the door with their hands in the air.

Guests celebrate with the bride and groom at a Pyrmont wedding that saw 21 people fined for breaching lockdown restrictions.

Other photographs from the event show guests crowding around the wedding table to celebrate with the bride and groom, while another image taken by a resident nearby showed at least 40 wedding guests hanging out at an outdoor area the event space at Jones Bay Wharf.

There are a few exceptions for leaving the northern beaches but attending a wedding is not one of them.

Wedding at Doltone House in Pyrmont where 21 guests were fined for breaching lockdown.



