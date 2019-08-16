Aussie dad sentenced for cooking coke in Bali

A SYDNEY father was sentenced to five years jail in the Denpasar District Court today for cooking up his own cocaine that he called "babydust".

Ryan Scott Williams, 45, was arrested in Bali in March this year when police seized 43 grams of the home made cocaine from his Kerobokan villa.

He had cooked the cocaine concoction from sodium bicarbonate, salt, battery water, acetone, alcohol and vinegar in the dressing room of his villa.

Australian Ryan Scott Williams, 45, cooked up his own cocaine. Picture: Lukman S. BIntoro

An earlier court heard that the father of three young children had found recipes to make cocaine on the internet. Another Australian known only as 'John' brought the cocaine paste to Bali.

Williams had shopped at grocery stores in Kerobokan, the same area as the notorious prison where he is currently lodged, to buy vinegar, salt and sodium bicarbonate to make the drug. He first attempted to make cocaine two years ago, but only succeeded in March, the same month as his arrest.

Australian Ryan Scott Williams in Bali. Picture: Lukman S. BIntoro

Denpasar District Court Chief Judge, Bambang Ekaputra, refused a rehabilitation request lodged by Williams' defence team, which submitted that he should be sentenced to 18 months of medical and social rehabilitation in the police hospital rather than a jail term.

Indonesia's drug laws are harsh and generally are lessened by those who can prove an addiction or long-term drug use.

"The defendant's actions endanger the young generation. The defendant must be given a criminal sentence commensurate with his actions," the judge told the court.

Australian Ryan Scott Williams. Picture: Lukman S. BIntoro

Williams claimed that he suffered from long-term pain, which he used the cocaine to treat. He kept notes about his efforts to make the drug - a path he had taken to avoid having to buy it.

Williams had apologised to the court for the trouble he had created for his family and Indonesia and the judge recognised that he was regretful about his action and that he pleaded guilty.

The prisoner will serve four-and-a-half years once time already served is taken into account.