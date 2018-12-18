Kinder Surprise drugs: How dealers enlisted women

They had their drugs - 270 capsules of MDMA - but no drug mules.

So three Sydney dealers hatched a plan involving social media, Kinder Surprise chocolates and two females willing to "secrete" the goods.

The goal was to get their stash past police and sniffer dogs at the Knockout Circuz hard styles music festival at Sydney Olympic Park on December 10, 2016.

Trent Levi Keogh, 26, pleaded guilty and will be sentenced next year. Picture: Instagram

The story can be told now that all three men have pleaded guilty to drug supply charges in Parramatta District Court and are due to be sentenced next year.

The court heard that on the morning of the rave, 26-year-old Trent Levi Keogh wrote to "Miss Martin" on Instagram saying: "We're trying to find someone to take in for us".

"How many," Miss Martin ­replied. "Maybe 150", Keogh told her, according to court ­documents.

Miss Martin asked: "Are they small or big caps". Keogh replied: "Small as".

The pair haggled over the cost of the service, before Keogh agreed to pay the woman and her friend "Miss Robinson" $150 and eight of the MDMA caps.

Keogh picked the pair up in his blue Mazda 3 from Baulkham Hills at 1.31pm, before pulling into the Kellyville 7 Eleven.

"We need to stop here and get the Kinder Surprise … That's what we're going to put the drugs in," he told them according to court documents.

Co-accused Matthew Sultana, 23, and Sant Alberto Salas, 25, handed the drugs to the women who ­secreted them internally and took a cab to the festival.

Matthew Sultana, 23, with Keogh (right) at a dance party. Picture: Instagram

Sant Alberto Salas, 25, pleaded guilty to the 2016 offences. Picture: Nick Hansen

Unbeknown to the group, a single strand of Keogh's hair ended up in one of the containers. The plan unravelled when police detected the drugs on the women on entry to the festival.

Over the next 16 months police arrested and charged Keogh with taking part in drug supply and participate criminal group, and both Sultana and Salas with drug supply and participate in criminal group. All three will be sentenced next year.