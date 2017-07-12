Sydney fast bowler tests Grafton good luck charm

Sydney first grade cricketer Nic Bills enjoying Ramornie Day from the VIP tent at Grafton. If you think he looks familiar he was a substitute fielder at the SCG last season during the Test against Pakistan when Matt Renshaw was injured while fielding at short leg.

LEADING Sydney first grade fast bowler Nic Bills will be the latest first class cricketer to test the Grafton good luck charm.

Since 2005 a visit to Grafton has coincided with a turnaround in fortunes for at least two players on the verge of higher honours.

NSW quick Stuart Clark made the visit for a juniors presentation at the end of the 2005 season. A little more than a year later he made a matchwinning test debut against South Africa.

A year later Doug Bollinger received a similar invitation and not long after the test selectors came calling for the left-arm quickie.

Bills, who was second on the wicket takers' list in Sydney last season, with 49, is looking to add to his one Shield cap for the Blues.

"It's a difficult ask,” he said. "There's quite a long list of good fast bowlers coming from NSW.”

In addition to his Shield cap, he has also played a first class game for an Australian XI against the visiting Englishmen on the SCG.

"I took three wickets, but it was more than that,” he said. "It was one of my dreams to be out there bowling against the likes of Cook, Broad and Pietersen.”

Bills didn't know anything about the Grafton Effect on cricket selectors when he made the trip on the urging of friend and colleague, former Grafton umpire Darren Goodger, to come up to Grafton for the Ramornie and Grafton Cup days.

"We've been planning it for a couple of months,” Bill said. "I don't mind a flutter and I've never been up to Grafton before, so I was looking forward to it.

"Because cricketers are playing cricket on Saturdays and Sundays you don't get many chances to get to the track.”

Goodger took Bills on a guided tour of a couple of the local watering holes where he introduced him to a cross section of the local sporting community.

"I've had a ball and met a lot of good people,” he said. "All I need now is the last leg of my quaddie to get up and it will be perfect.”