Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sydney FC defender Ben Warland is helped from the field by Melbourne City’s Ritchie De Laet on Sunday. Picture: Getty Images
Sydney FC defender Ben Warland is helped from the field by Melbourne City’s Ritchie De Laet on Sunday. Picture: Getty Images
Soccer

Sky Blues defender cops cruel injury blow

by Tom Smithies
20th Mar 2019 9:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Sydney FC's injury woes have continued with defender Ben Warland rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament and being ruled out for up to 12 months.

After suffering a broken foot in pre-season, the 22-year-old defender took a blow on the knee in Sunday's defeat to Melbourne City, with subsequent scans revealing the extent of his injury.

The injury comes at a crucial time of the season for Sydney, with five rounds of the regular season left and two games gone in the Asian Champions League.

It means Sydney boss Steve Corica will have to reply on out-of-favour Dutchman Jop van der Linden or departing centreback Aaron Calver, who has signed for Western United for next season.

"It's disappointing for Ben," said Corica. "He's been doing extremely well at centre-half but he is a quality professional, he has great strength and character and I know he will come back even stronger.

 
Sydney FC defender Ben Warland clutches his left knee during the match against Melbourne City on Sunday. Picture: Getty Images
Sydney FC defender Ben Warland clutches his left knee during the match against Melbourne City on Sunday. Picture: Getty Images

"We have a fantastic medical department at Sydney FC, who will guide Ben through the process as they have with others before."

Warland's injury adds to a freak list of injuries, with Chris Zuvela and Trent Buhagiar both out for the season due to serious knee injuries and Siem de Jong and Danny De Silva missing in recent weeks, though Corica hopes to have the latter two back to face Brisbane a week on Friday.

More Stories

acl a-league ben warland sky blues sydney fc
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Grafton man convicted on revenge porn offence

    premium_icon Grafton man convicted on revenge porn offence

    Crime A 50-YEAR-OLD man sent intimate images of his former girlfriend to her new partner in an act of revenge, Grafton Local Court has heard

    Zaffis to lock boards with former World title contender

    premium_icon Zaffis to lock boards with former World title contender

    Surfing ANGOURIE surfer through to second round of Sydney Pro.

    • 20th Mar 2019 10:00 AM
    'It shouldn't matter who pulled the trigger'

    'It shouldn't matter who pulled the trigger'

    News Former Grafton man speaks out about Christchurch shooting

    Pre-poll effort hot work for volunteers

    premium_icon Pre-poll effort hot work for volunteers

    Politics People look to ditch the queue and vote early