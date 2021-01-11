Sydney hospital closed after virus scare

A hospital in western Sydney is being deep cleaned and staff and ambulances are being diverted away from the establishment after a positive case presented at the emergency department.

The infectious person turned up at Mount Druitt Hospital on Saturday before returning a positive result on Sunday night.

The emergency department is closed and doctors and nurses have been stationed outside in case anyone turns up for urgent treatment.

Current patients are being diverted to other hospitals and doctors are being urged to refer patients to Blacktown Hospital instead.

Meanwhile, shoppers at a major retail centre in Sydney's west have been urged to get tested and isolate after a positive case visited several businesses while infectious.

Bankstown Central Shopping Centre has been named as the latest exposure site with customers, particularly those at the Big W, Target, Myer, Smiggle, Best and Less, and Oporto on alert.

NSW Health released a fresh list of alerts on Sunday, urging anyone who went to the centre during specific times on January 6 and 8 to get tested and isolate.

Those who were outside the listed stores should monitor for symptoms.

The positive case also visited Service NSW on Friday January 8.

Health authorities also flagged Thai Hung Supermarket in Marrickville as an exposure site.

On Sunday NSW recorded another three new cases of locally acquired coronavirus, Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced.

Of the new cases, two were close contacts of Berala cluster and the other was a close contact of someone from the northern beaches and is associated with the Avalon outbreak.

The figures came as the stay-at-home restrictions for the northern beaches lifted.

"Today is your first day where you don't have the stay-at-home orders applying to you," the Premier said on Sunday.

"But the case of community transmission overnight demonstrates that while the main threat of those clusters, both the Avalon cluster and then the related Berala cluster, the main threat has to some extent subsided, we're still 'mopping up' and that's why all of us have to be on high alert.

"The risk in Greater Sydney is the same as last week."

In total, six new infections were recorded in the 24 hours to 8pm on Saturday night, with three of those acquired overseas in hotel quarantine.

Almost 24,000 people were tested.

Originally published as Sydney hospital closed after virus scare