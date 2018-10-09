I’m not here to make friends: Bogut

Andrew Bogut is aiming for a title at the Kings. Picture: Getty Images

SYDNEY Kings marquee man Andrew Bogut has declared he isn't in the NBL to make friends, saying he "doesn't care" if opposition players like him or not.

As Bogut prepares for his Kings debut against Adelaide on Saturday, the former NBA champion made his intentions for the upcoming season crystal clear.

"I'm sure some guys don't like and some guys like me but I don't care," Bogut said at Monday's NBL launch at Luna Park in Sydney.

"I mean, if you like me at the end of a game, I probably haven't played the way I was supposed to play.

"As long as the guys on my team like me - that is all I care about."

Bogut is in Sydney with one goal - to help the Kings win a championship.

It's why he also announced at the launch that he hopes "no one besides the guys on our team do well."

Bogut's competitive side was on show in two pre-season games against Melbourne United when he had a running battle with Boomers teammate Chris Goulding.

The close friends traded blows all night, even coming together at stages.

Bogut believes this type of intense rivalry is good for basketball.

"I think the fans like seeing people that care about the game and are being passionate and competitive," he said.

"Sometimes that will end up in a little scuffle but that is what you pay to see as a fan.

"If it was all smiles and handshakes you question it, but when guys are getting into each other that is what you want to see.

"You want to see both teams going at it almost killing each other to get the win."

After 13 seasons in the NBA, you could understand if Bogut was buggered.

But the ex-Golden State Warriors star says he is feeling fit and refreshed heading into his maiden NBL campaign.

"I haven't missed a session or had any niggles bothering me, which has been a real positive sign," he said.

"It has been a long pre-season, so I'm looking forward to getting out there and trying to get our first win."

