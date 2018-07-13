Man, 64, charged over online child sex chat

A man will face court today after being charged by Strike Force Trawler detectives. Picture: NSW Police

A MAN will face court today after being charged by Strike Force Trawler detectives over the alleged procurement of a child online.

Last month, detectives from the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad began engaging online with a man from Sydney's northwest.

Police will allege in court that the man believed he was speaking to a 14-year-old girl and engaged in sexually-explicit conversations and made arrangements to meet the child in person.

Following extensive investigations, Strike Force Trawler detectives arrested a 63-year-old man at Westmead about 12.30pm yesterday.

Shortly after the arrest, detectives executed a search warrant at a Castle Hill home, where they seized computers and electronic storage devices.

The man was taken to Parramatta Police Station and charged with use carriage service to procure person under 16 years for sex.

He was refused bail to appear at Parramatta Local Court later today.

Investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information about internet predators should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000