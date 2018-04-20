Guardian angel: Man wins Powerball off late dad’s numbers

A SYDNEY family hit the jackpot last night after using the same numbers their late patriarch had used for two decades.

An unnamed man, from the western Sydney suburb of Greenfield Park, has claimed the $8 million Powerball division one prize, which was drawn last night.

A NSW Lotteries official broke the good news to the man, who was away on holidays, earlier today.

The regular player told the official he was "still in shock" over the massive win, and revealed he had won the prize after using his late father's chosen numbers.

"He said 'keep putting the numbers on for me, they may come good for the family' and it seems he was right," the man said.

"He had been playing the numbers for 20 years and we are so lucky we retained them after he was gone."

The winner said he would share the prize with his whole family.

"We are a large family and seeing as they were my late father's numbers, I'm sure he would like the family to be looked after as he always did the right thing by his family," he said.

"I've been the custodian of these numbers for the family, I suppose, so they are the main thing.

"He always said it was his hope that he could help the family so now it has come true."

The winning ticket was purchased from Greenfield Newsagent at the Greenfield Park Shopping Village.

Staff member Gina Chen said the outlet was celebrating today after selling its first Powerball division one prize.

"Oh my god. I opened this morning and saw the message that we had sold the division one prize. The blood went to my head," she said.

"We're so happy for our winner."

Across the country there were 404,527 winners across all nine divisions in last night's game who took home $14,757,268.30 in prize money.

There were 276,414 winners alone in the newly-introduced division nine who shared more than $2.73 million.

The six winning numbers in Powerball draw 1144 on Thursday, April 19 were 9, 5, 32, 13, 33, 4 and 25, while the all-important Powerball number was 7.