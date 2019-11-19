Menu
A 23-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly neglecting her five-year-old and seven-year-old sons until they were malnourished.
Crime

Two little boys found starving as their mother is arrested

19th Nov 2019 1:37 PM

A Sydney woman has been charged after allegedly neglecting her two sons - aged five and seven - until they were severely malnourished.

NSW Police on Monday arrested the 23-year-old woman at her Fairfield house after earlier finding the severely malnourished boys home alone, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

The children were taken to The Children's Hospital at Westmead for treatment and are now in the care of NSW authorities.

The mother has been charged with abandoning or exposing a child under seven to danger or serious injury and two counts of failing to provide for a child.

She was refused bail to appear at Liverpool Local Court on Tuesday.

