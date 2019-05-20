Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA — MAY 12: Cooper Cronk of the Roosters in action during the round nine NRL match between the Sydney Roosters and the Canberra Raiders at Suncorp Stadium on May 12, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA — MAY 12: Cooper Cronk of the Roosters in action during the round nine NRL match between the Sydney Roosters and the Canberra Raiders at Suncorp Stadium on May 12, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)
Rugby League

NRL legend Cronk to call it quits

by Phil Rothfield
20th May 2019 8:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CHAMPION halfback Cooper Cronk will retire from the NRL at the end of the season.

The 35-year-old Sydney Roosters playmaker informed coach Trent Robinson of his decision last week and will make his announcement at a press conference at 10am on Monday.

Cronk has played 360 NRL games, represented the Kangaroos on 38 occasions and worn the Queensland jersey in 22 State of Origin matches.

 

Cooper Cronk will retire at the end of the season. PIiture: Getty Images
Cooper Cronk will retire at the end of the season. PIiture: Getty Images

 

He quit Melbourne Storm in 2017 before steering the Roosters to victory in last year's grand final, amazingly with a fractured shoulder.

His decision to retire opens up $1 million in the Roosters' salary cap for next season.

There is talk of Luke Keary moving to halfback and boom centre Latrell Mitchell shifting to five-eighth.

 

Cooper Cronk helped the Roosters win the 2018 grand final despite a fractured shoulder. Picture: AAP
Cooper Cronk helped the Roosters win the 2018 grand final despite a fractured shoulder. Picture: AAP

 

Cronk is likely to stay on at the Roosters in a mentoring/coaching role.

He is also under contract at Fox Sports and will take on a significant commentary role with the network.

More Stories

Show More
cooper cronk nrl retirement rugby league sport

Top Stories

    Spotlight shines on Megan's sparkling words

    premium_icon Spotlight shines on Megan's sparkling words

    Art & Theatre She still gets nervous, but words don't fail student under the bright lights of competition

    Bullying ‘just broke me’: Former cop

    premium_icon Bullying ‘just broke me’: Former cop

    News "... many a good officer break down at the treatment they receive"

    Ghosts clip Sea Eagles' wings in dominant display

    premium_icon Ghosts clip Sea Eagles' wings in dominant display

    Rugby League Grafton Ghosts rack up 54-4 win at Frank McGuren Field

    SWING RESULT: Hogan defies odds, gains margin

    premium_icon SWING RESULT: Hogan defies odds, gains margin

    Politics Nats MP Kevin Hogan retains seat of Page for third term