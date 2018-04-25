Roosters stumble as Dragons soar

THE Roosters can't win the premiership if their attack remains this clunky.

You can see the effort is there, but their execution 10 metres out from the opposition's line is poor.

This was on display in spades in the traditional Anzac Day clash against St George Illawarra on Wednesday.

The Roosters' pack did their best to place the Chooks in strong field territory, but the backs looked predictable when the white line loomed.

Star recruit Cooper Cronk delivered his usual classy kicking game, but his combination with halves partner Luke Keary looks off the pace.

Fullback James Tedesco is trying to chime into the backline, but his timing isn't there.

The Roosters scored one try, but it was off a kick and they need to find more points to push deep in this year's competition.

Of course Trent Robinson's men have the ability to turn it around, but they can't afford for it to take too long.

Also, what is it about Blake Ferguson and fumbles in big games?

Blake Ferguson stuffed up again. (Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Ferguson spent the summer stewing over his poor performance in last year's preliminary final loss to North Queensland.

The Wellington-raised flyer used his frustration to fuel a strong off-season and a return to form in the opening seven rounds of 2018.

But in the traditional Anzac Day clash against Roosters, Ferguson's forgettable form on the big stage resumed.

Only 56 seconds into the match, the Chooks winger dropped a perfectly-placed Gareth Widdop kick to allow Nene Macdonald to swoop and score the opener.

James Tedesco hasn’t shown his best yet. (AAP Image/Craig Golding)

Ferguson attempted to respond, but the harder he tried the bigger hole he found himself in.

Unfortunately, his Roosters finished in the same boat.

St George Illawarra, though, was the superior side.

On this day last season, the Dragons' premiership bubble burst.

Paul McGregor's men had won six of their opening seven games to sit on top of the table heading into the Anzac Day clash against the Roosters.

But a crushing golden point loss to the Chooks kick started losing sequence that would go onto cost the Red V a finals berth.

Flash forward a year and the high-flying Dragons didn't make the same mistake on Anzac Day as they emphatically demolished the rusty Roosters.