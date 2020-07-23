Sydney shut out? Cops prepare for border lockdown

QUEENSLAND'S borders could be closed to all five million Sydney residents, with police ready to enforce stricter bans if COVID cases continue to surge in the southern states.

Police manning border checkpoints are preparing for more COVID-19 hot spots to be declared in NSW, including possibly the whole of Sydney, as early as today.

Sources say the complete closure of the border is also not out of the question if the coronavirus second wave sweeping Victoria and NSW continues to gather momentum.

"There is no way that more hot spots are not going to be declared, and all of Sydney would definitely be a consideration given what's happening down there," a senior police source told The Courier-Mail.

"If the situation continues to deteriorate over the next week, I honestly don't see how we wouldn't look at closing the border entirely."

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says the state is facing its most critical period since the lockdown in March. Picture: NCA Newswire/Gaye Gerard

The revelation came as Victoria had a record spike of 484 COVID-19 cases and NSW reported 16 new cases, prompting Premier Gladys Berejiklian to warn that her state was facing its most critical period since the pandemic lockdown in March.

The western Sydney local government areas of Liverpool and Campbelltown were declared COVID hot spots by the Palaszczuk Government last week, just days after Queensland reopened its border to all states except virus-ravaged Victoria.

The declaration led to lengthy traffic jams at Gold Coast border checkpoints, with delays of up to two hours as police pulled over and checked every NSW-registered vehicle to ensure that travellers were not from hot spots.

Peak hour delays at the checkpoints have been slashed to as low as five minutes after army personnel were brought in at the weekend as reinforcements, but police are bracing for more congestion in the likely event that more hot spots will be declared this week.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in NSW since July 1 Live Data Source: Health Protection NSW

It's understood authorities are closely monitoring the situation in Sydney but are likely to declare more local government areas as hot spots before making any decision on greater Sydney.

It comes as MPs face continuing pressure from the electorate on the border issue, with the blow back from voters discussed at last week's caucus.

Police have already had to turn back more than 500 people at the Gold Coast checkpoints alone since the border reopened on July 10, but there are fears some Victorians and people from NSW hot spots may still be sneaking through.

The Courier-Mail revealed yesterday that almost 200 people had entered Queensland and dodged quarantine orders or given fake contact details.

There have also been several close calls, including a van-load of Victorians and a NSW hotspot bus traveller who made two attempts to cross the border last week before being caught by police.

Police also busted a NSW man trying to breach the border in the boot of a car south of Stanthorpe on Tuesday.

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant yesterday urged the state's residents to avoid non-essential travel, saying health authorities were trying to 'put up fences' to contain the outbreaks in southwest Sydney.

"That sort of language is normally a precedent to restrictions being tightened," a Queensland police source said.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said: "I do have concerns when the NSW Premier says they are on a heightened alert. That means I am on a heightened alert."

Meanwhile, Ms Palaszczuk said Ms Berejiklian had knocked back Queensland's request to move the border checkpoints into NSW to ease congestion.

"All I wanted to do was make it easier," she said.

"I've tried and unfortunately she's come back and said no."

