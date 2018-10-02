Sydney Sixers have a blast in Yamba

CRICKET: With the school holidays in full swing, more than 50 kids gathered at Yamba's Main Beach to take part in the time-honoured tradition of beach cricket, with a little help from the Sydney Sixers, who held their Beach Blast event today.

This is the third year the Sixers have held their Beach Blast events, which tour the state's east coast during the October school holidays, and this year was the first time the clinic was held in Yamba.

Kids aged from five to 12 took part in the fun, including games of beach cricket and different drills to test their skills.

Sydney Sixers general manager Jodie Hawkins said the club was excited to be in Yamba for the first time.

"We find it something really popular with the kids," Hawkins said.

"Whether it's their first touch of cricket or something they do regularly, it's really a chance to reset everyone's mind towards cricket and get ready for the summer.

"With the sun out and the weather warming up, where else would you rather be than out on the beach and playing cricket?"

Hawkins said the club was ready for a big summer of cricket, with the WBBL competition set to begin on December 1 and BBL season starting at the SCG on December22.