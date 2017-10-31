Menu
Sydney suburb considers hosting a jacaranda festival

International student Manh Tran take photographs of sister Dao Tran. AAP Image/Troy Snook
by Bill North, Andrea McCullagh

GRAFTON is not the only jacaranda destination that's been indundated with an influx of snappy-happy tourists this spring.

It's also not the only community concerned about the dangers of visitors venturing onto streets to strike a pose.

Selfie-loving tourists have flocked to a jacaranda canopy in McDougall St in Sydney's North Shore.

The Mosman Daily reports many of the tourists stand in the middle of the street to pose and one even spotted lying on the roadway to take photos.

"It's difficult to drive there without hitting a tourist," Milson Precinct chair Jillian Christie said. "They are out in the middle of the road.

"We all love it and we are understanding but we don't want the tourists hurt."

The precinct group, which is made up of Kirribilli residents, believe the situation has become dangerous and want North Sydney Council to take action.

Ms Christie would like to see an official jacaranda festival to be organised and to change the street to one way for the six-week period the blooms are out. She also thinks a small section of the road should also be closed to traffic.

"Let's plan for next year so we can do something," she said. North Sydney Council said the popularity of the jacaranda trees has increased in recent years and it is aware of the concerns.

"The feasibility and costs of a traffic management plan and a jacaranda festival are being considered for the future." a spokeswoman said. "In the meantime, as McDougall St is a public road, pedestrians and motorists should observe the road rules at all times."

